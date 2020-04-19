Head to Head Review: Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) vs. Surrey Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRYB)

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) and Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Live Oak Bancshares and Surrey Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Oak Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Surrey Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.17%. Given Live Oak Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Live Oak Bancshares is more favorable than Surrey Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surrey Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.4% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Surrey Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and Surrey Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Oak Bancshares 6.10% 3.66% 0.43% Surrey Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and Surrey Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Oak Bancshares $295.86 million 1.86 $18.03 million $0.44 31.02 Surrey Bancorp $17.41 million 2.59 $4.91 million N/A N/A

Live Oak Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Surrey Bancorp.

Dividends

Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Surrey Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Live Oak Bancshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares beats Surrey Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, the company provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; and wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

About Surrey Bancorp

Surrey Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust that provides banking services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses in Surry County, North Carolina and Patrick County, Virginia, and the surrounding area. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers mortgages, real estate loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial credit products, government-guaranteed loans, and credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash management services, electronic banking, other business services, international services, merchant card services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, and brokerage and investment services. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Mount Airy, North Carolina.

