Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Short Interest Update

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 4,841,900 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,917,042.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,816,401.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,246.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,413 shares of company stock worth $2,649,496 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity during the 3rd quarter worth $5,421,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Healthequity by 44.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 696,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,803,000 after acquiring an additional 215,455 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Healthequity by 27.7% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 18.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,100,000 after acquiring an additional 344,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $88.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Healthequity from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Healthequity in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Healthequity from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Healthequity stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 71.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.17. Healthequity has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $88.78.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.95 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthequity will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

