Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will announce sales of $167.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.08 million. Heidrick & Struggles International reported sales of $171.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year sales of $621.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $527.11 million to $715.93 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $646.13 million, with estimates ranging from $540.71 million to $751.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $180.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.91 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.46%.

HSII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.87 per share, with a total value of $75,132.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,909 shares of company stock worth $103,380. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,198,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,265,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,125,000 after acquiring an additional 79,747 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,098,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,052.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 55,425 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 151,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $452.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $40.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

