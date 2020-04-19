Helium (HLM) Price Hits $0.0166

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Helium coin can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia. Helium has a market cap of $226,118.63 and approximately $5.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Helium has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005755 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008122 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Helium

Helium uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 13,961,783 coins and its circulating supply is 13,613,403 coins. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

