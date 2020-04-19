HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €36.71 ($42.69).

HLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

HLE stock opened at €31.28 ($36.37) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.63. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a twelve month low of €20.24 ($23.53) and a twelve month high of €50.85 ($59.13). The company’s 50 day moving average is €29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is €41.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.46.

About HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

