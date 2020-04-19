HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HNNMY shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get HENNES & MAURIT/ADR alerts:

HNNMY stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 6.16%. Equities analysts expect that HENNES & MAURIT/ADR will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.