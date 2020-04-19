Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $59.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.09.

Henry Schein stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.64. 1,307,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.74. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 2,905.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

