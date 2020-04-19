Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) Short Interest Down 14.7% in March

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 527,200 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the March 15th total of 618,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,765,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1,172.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 151,994 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 39,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $11.15 on Friday. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $305.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRTG. TheStreet lowered Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

