HeroNode Price Tops $0.0001 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 19th. During the last week, HeroNode has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HeroNode token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Bilaxy, Bibox and Token Store. HeroNode has a market cap of $125,009.96 and $702.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.59 or 0.02755005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00224927 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00056790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00050248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode’s launch date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node.

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Bibox, LBank, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

