HEX (HEX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.77 Million

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded up 42% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last week, HEX has traded 175.2% higher against the dollar. HEX has a market cap of $187.78 million and $2.77 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00076457 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00422957 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00001052 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013908 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 205.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00031105 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012589 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 49.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004453 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001519 BTC.

HEX Profile

HEX (HEX) is a token. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 137,683,197,282 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,588,151,505 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEX’s official website is hex.win.

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

