HiCoin (XHI) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. HiCoin has a market cap of $318,745.07 and approximately $11.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HiCoin has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One HiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000240 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HiCoin Profile

HiCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. HiCoin’s official website is xhicoin.com.

Buying and Selling HiCoin

HiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

