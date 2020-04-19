Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Highwoods Properties posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Highwoods Properties.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $192.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE:HIW traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.20. 1,623,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Highwoods Properties news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,322.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIW. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,355,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,250 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,156,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,812,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,277,000 after purchasing an additional 601,575 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 843,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,273,000 after purchasing an additional 402,970 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,203,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,755,000 after purchasing an additional 393,329 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Highwoods Properties (HIW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.