Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $184.10 Million

Brokerages expect Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to report $184.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $184.60 million and the lowest is $183.60 million. Himax Technologies posted sales of $163.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full year sales of $808.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $791.60 million to $828.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $946.97 million, with estimates ranging from $930.80 million to $963.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Himax Technologies.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

HIMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Himax Technologies from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,753,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 942,163 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 2,108,660.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 948,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 43,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $569.80 million, a P/E ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

