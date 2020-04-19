Hiveterminal Token Price Tops $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $1,537.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token was first traded on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net.

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

