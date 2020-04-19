Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Short Interest Down 28.4% in March

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the March 15th total of 102,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 267,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hoegh LNG Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Get Hoegh LNG Partners alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMLP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,815,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $276.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.36 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 36.26% and a return on equity of 16.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.