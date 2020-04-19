HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) to report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.05. HollyFrontier reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $4.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $4.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HFC shares. ValuEngine cut HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on HollyFrontier from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.47.

Shares of NYSE HFC traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,164,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,203. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.59. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.87.

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,006,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in HollyFrontier by 354.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,734,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,650 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in HollyFrontier by 1,182.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 618,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,382,000 after purchasing an additional 570,597 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,145,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in HollyFrontier by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,468,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,156,000 after purchasing an additional 408,523 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

