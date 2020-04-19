Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 3.9% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,946,698,000 after acquiring an additional 179,597 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after buying an additional 399,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,617,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,761,000 after buying an additional 136,550 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

NYSE HD opened at $209.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.05. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $214.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.