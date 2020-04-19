Homeros (HMR) Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Homeros token can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00005010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Homeros has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Homeros has a market cap of $59.52 million and $2.63 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.38 or 0.02760540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00225672 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00051112 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,488,955 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com.

Buying and Selling Homeros

Homeros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

