Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) have been trending positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Honeywell International earned a news impact score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the conglomerate an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Honeywell International’s score:

HON stock opened at $138.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HON. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

