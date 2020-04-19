HOQU (HQX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $913,322.00

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. HOQU has a market cap of $162,216.68 and approximately $913,322.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HOQU has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Cobinhood.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $198.85 or 0.02747880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00225409 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00057304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00050991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, Hotbit, Cobinhood, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

