Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Short Interest Update

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 578,200 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the March 15th total of 695,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

HMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $159,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,450 shares of company stock valued at $297,365. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1,573.1% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.12. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 12.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

