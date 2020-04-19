Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 775,800 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 1,076,900 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.8 days.

Shares of Horizon Global stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 million, a PE ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.43. Horizon Global has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $5.79.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $142.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Global will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Global from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Horizon Global by 658.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 67,202 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Global by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 269,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 14,777 shares in the last quarter. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

