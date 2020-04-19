Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,830,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the March 15th total of 37,311,900 shares. Currently, 11.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $566,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,996.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 10,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $492,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,380 shares of company stock worth $5,391,665 over the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,468,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,881,000 after acquiring an additional 799,392 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $26,114,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,514,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,317,000 after purchasing an additional 523,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

HRL stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

