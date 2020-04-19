HTMLCOIN Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $5,288.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.35 or 0.01153619 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00060736 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00034014 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00174819 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00196764 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007493 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00047412 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com.

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, C-Patex, CryptoBridge, Fatbtc, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

