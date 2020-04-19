Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUBG. BidaskClub raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Hub Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Hub Group from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBG stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.92. 276,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.68. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $900.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.88 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

