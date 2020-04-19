HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on HubSpot from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $211.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $75,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total value of $1,555,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,936,651.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,198. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in HubSpot by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot stock traded up $10.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,222. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $207.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -115.02 and a beta of 1.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

