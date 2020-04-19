HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the March 15th total of 3,802,200 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 838,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on HubSpot from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.43.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $118,143.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,413.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total transaction of $1,555,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,936,651.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,338 shares of company stock worth $3,403,198 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS traded up $10.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.08. 1,036,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,222. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $90.83 and a 1-year high of $207.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.83. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.02 and a beta of 1.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

