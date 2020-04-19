Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Tops $0.0015

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bancor Network, HADAX and OKEx. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $13,145.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00054254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000714 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.49 or 0.04510235 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00066675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013934 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009668 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003367 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, DDEX, Bgogo, OKEx, HADAX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

