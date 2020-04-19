HyperCash (HC) Price Hits $1.04 on Top Exchanges

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00014425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, EXX, Cryptopia and Binance. During the last week, HyperCash has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. HyperCash has a market cap of $46.26 million and $14.22 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.85 or 0.02750346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00224955 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00057188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00050641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,582,101 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial.

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Bithumb, Huobi, Bit-Z, HitBTC, TOPBTC, Coinnest, Gate.io, Allcoin, Cryptopia, EXX, OKEx, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

