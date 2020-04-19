Hyperion Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.44 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Hyperion token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Hotbit, CoinExchange and Bibox. Hyperion has a total market cap of $42.08 million and $4.44 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded up 40.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.98 or 0.02759920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00225049 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00056851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00050407 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space.

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Hotbit, Bgogo and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.