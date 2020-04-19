I/O Coin (IOC) Price Up 8.7% Over Last Week

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000757 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a market cap of $982,641.44 and $3,310.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.01100402 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00060853 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00187375 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002005 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,108,196 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

