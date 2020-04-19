IBM (NYSE:IBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.47.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on IBM from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IBM from $164.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on IBM from $155.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research report on Sunday, February 9th.

In other IBM news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of IBM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $164,946.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,647.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IBM by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of IBM by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IBM by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of IBM by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IBM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.12. 4,944,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,252,239. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. IBM has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The company has a market capitalization of $102.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IBM will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

