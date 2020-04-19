ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sidoti lowered their target price on ICF International from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on ICF International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub cut ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 4,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $320,165.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,636,552.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in ICF International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International stock traded up $6.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.48. 108,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $47.75 and a fifty-two week high of $95.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.59 and its 200-day moving average is $82.96.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $396.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.66 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ICF International will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

