ICON Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00003314 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Hotbit, Gate.io and HitBTC. During the last seven days, ICON has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $127.39 million and approximately $24.28 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.59 or 0.02755005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00224927 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00031596 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00056790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00050248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000684 BTC.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 536,002,131 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io, Binance, Rfinex, Upbit, Allbit, OOOBTC, Bithumb, Huobi, HitBTC, COSS, Bitbns, CoinTiger, ABCC, OKEx, DragonEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

