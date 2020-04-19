Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys 170 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.6% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,375.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,932.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1,867.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1,198.93 billion, a PE ratio of 103.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,345.20.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

