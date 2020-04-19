IDEX Achieves Market Cap of $8.58 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. IDEX has a total market cap of $8.58 million and approximately $2,146.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.84 or 0.02750983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00225314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00057173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00050663 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 502,674,826 tokens. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official website is idex.market.

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

