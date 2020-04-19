Ignition (IC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $62,528.67

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. Over the last week, Ignition has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $62,528.67 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for about $0.0487 or 0.00000674 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00034608 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00047229 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000679 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,266.06 or 1.00492512 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00061929 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,296,213 coins and its circulating supply is 1,283,040 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org.

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

