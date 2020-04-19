IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Earning Extremely Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media coverage about IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) has been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. IMPALA PLATINUM/S earned a news impact score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IMPALA PLATINUM/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMPALA PLATINUM/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Get IMPALA PLATINUM/S alerts:

OTCMKTS IMPUY opened at $5.66 on Friday. IMPALA PLATINUM/S has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.99.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. IMPALA PLATINUM/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

IMPALA PLATINUM/S Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for IMPALA PLATINUM/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPALA PLATINUM/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.