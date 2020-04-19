Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

IMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 11.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,589 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 951,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,153,000 after purchasing an additional 700,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,954. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.1666 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

