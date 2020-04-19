indaHash 24-Hour Volume Reaches $428.00 (IDH)

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. indaHash has a market capitalization of $884,164.64 and $428.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, indaHash has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. One indaHash token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get indaHash alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.78 or 0.02765917 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00226467 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00051196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About indaHash

indaHash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here. indaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@indahash. indaHash’s official website is indahash.com.

indaHash Token Trading

indaHash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Tidex, Exrates, HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade indaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy indaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for indaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for indaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.