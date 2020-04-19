INO COIN Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $525,558.00 (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last week, INO COIN has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. INO COIN has a total market cap of $301.90 million and approximately $525,558.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INO COIN token can now be bought for approximately $1.68 or 0.00023256 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.08 or 0.02760430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00225604 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00050968 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu.

INO COIN Token Trading

INO COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

