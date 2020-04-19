Insider Selling: Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) Insider Sells 9,400 Shares of Stock

Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) insider BP Capital Ltd. sold 9,400 shares of Riwi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $22,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,595,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,228,960.

BP Capital Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 1,100 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $2,695.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 7,600 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $17,860.00.

On Monday, April 6th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 2,500 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $5,750.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69.

Riwi Company Profile

RIWI Corp. operates as a trend-tracking and prediction technology firm in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Private Enterprise, Global Security, and Global Citizen Engagement business lines. Its patented cloud-based software solution provides global digital intelligence platform to clients seeking real-time citizen sentiment data.

