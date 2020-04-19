INT Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.75 Million (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. INT Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx Korea, Ethfinex, Allcoin and CoinEgg. In the last week, INT Chain has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00054058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000715 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $320.88 or 0.04470207 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00066400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014036 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009697 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003348 BTC.

INT Chain Profile

INT Chain (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN. INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx Korea, Ethfinex, Allcoin, CoinEgg and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

