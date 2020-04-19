Intelsat (NYSE:I) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Intelsat (NYSE:I) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Intelsat earned a news sentiment score of 0.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

I opened at $1.36 on Friday. Intelsat has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $170.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $516.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intelsat will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

I has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intelsat from $20.00 to $3.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

