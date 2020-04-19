International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 567.77 ($7.47).

IAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.63) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 777 ($10.22) to GBX 763 ($10.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Wednesday.

LON IAG traded up GBX 14.10 ($0.19) on Friday, hitting GBX 233.40 ($3.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,092,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.73. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 1-year low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 303.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 506.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of €0.17 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 2.81%. International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

