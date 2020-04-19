Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.29.

XENT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $28.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Monday, April 13th.

XENT stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 5.92. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $34.28.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 36.92%. The company had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Meier bought 10,000 shares of Intersect ENT stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $125,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. West bought 19,035 shares of Intersect ENT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $170,363.25. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

