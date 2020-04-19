Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Lowered to “Underperform” at Evercore ISI

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $565.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $575.79.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $15.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $526.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,047. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $552.65. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $619.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 30.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $224,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $895,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $584,662,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,377,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,587,741,000 after buying an additional 909,401 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,136,873,000 after acquiring an additional 535,391 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,767,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

