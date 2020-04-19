Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IONS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

In other news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $677,550.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,882 shares of company stock worth $1,613,917 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IONS traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $55.07. 936,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,043. The company has a quick ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 9.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average of $57.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $75.63.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.05 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

