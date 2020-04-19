IOST (IOST) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last seven days, IOST has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. IOST has a total market capitalization of $40.32 million and $28.25 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, OKEx, WazirX and Zebpay.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00054057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.02 or 0.04477267 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00066347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013987 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005313 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008793 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitkub, IDAX, OTCBTC, CoinBene, DDEX, Upbit, GOPAX, Zebpay, DragonEX, CoinZest, BitMax, Vebitcoin, Koinex, Huobi, Cobinhood, Binance, Ethfinex, WazirX, Bitrue, BitMart, Coineal, OKEx, Livecoin, ABCC, Hotbit, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, IDEX, BigONE, Kucoin, Kyber Network, DigiFinex and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

