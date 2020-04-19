IOTA 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.75 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. In the last week, IOTA has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, Bitfinex and Cobinhood. IOTA has a market capitalization of $438.21 million and approximately $11.75 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.73 or 0.02756432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00225064 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00056948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00050122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, OKEx, Exrates, Ovis, Huobi, Coinone, Upbit, CoinFalcon, Binance, Gate.io, Bitfinex, HitBTC and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

